Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,384 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $9,322,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
BATS PMAR opened at $39.83 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
