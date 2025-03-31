Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,384 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $9,322,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $39.83 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.