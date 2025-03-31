12,239 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Bought by Riggs Capital Management LLC

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

