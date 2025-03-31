Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 3.8 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.