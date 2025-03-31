Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.