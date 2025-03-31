Colrain Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,000. Vistra comprises 13.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $119.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

