Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

