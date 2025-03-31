Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.44 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

