O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,772 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,591,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,383,000 after buying an additional 196,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:BN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

