FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $11,220,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $42.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $783.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.58. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.