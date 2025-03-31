Partners in Financial Planning Invests $844,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after buying an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

