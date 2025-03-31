Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 153,522 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $183,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $39.33 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

