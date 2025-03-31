1,081 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $3,420,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

