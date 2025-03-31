Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,894 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $137,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

