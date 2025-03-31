Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after buying an additional 435,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.3 %

HOG stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.