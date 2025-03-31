Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Expands By 73.3%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $11.19 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.