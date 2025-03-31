Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 4,296,291 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296,291 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Infosys worth $173,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 71.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Infosys by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 77.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

