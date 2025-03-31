UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,746 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.34 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

