Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE AJG opened at $340.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $230.08 and a 12 month high of $345.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.01.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.88%.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.