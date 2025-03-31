Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,785 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $65.52 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

