Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $215.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.51.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

