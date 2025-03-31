iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10,175.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

