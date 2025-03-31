Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,217 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.2% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $57,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

