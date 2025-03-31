Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.20 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

