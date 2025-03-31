DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

