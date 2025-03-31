Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,410,754 Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $537,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $3,250,000.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFC stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.