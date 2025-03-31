Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,410,754 Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $537,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $3,250,000.
AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUFC stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.
About AB Conservative Buffer ETF
The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
