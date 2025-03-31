Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.71 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

