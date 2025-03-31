Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $55,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

