Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

