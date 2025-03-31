Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,823 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

