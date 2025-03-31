Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $56,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

