DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $202.09 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.84 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

