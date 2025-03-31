NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,700,000 after acquiring an additional 238,222 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

