Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,159,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.