Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $141,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

