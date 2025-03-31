Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

