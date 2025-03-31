Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $127.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

