Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $41.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,692 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

