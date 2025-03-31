Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 462,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 213,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

