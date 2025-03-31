C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,794 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

