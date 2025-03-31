C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

