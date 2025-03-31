C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7,666.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock opened at $502.33 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.