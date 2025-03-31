Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 30,304 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.