Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 452,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.