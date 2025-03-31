Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

