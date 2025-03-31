Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for 3.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,379,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.