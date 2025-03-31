C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 745 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN stock opened at $126.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
