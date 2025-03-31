Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 71.7% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.00 on Monday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

