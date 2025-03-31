Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 71.7% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.00 on Monday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.