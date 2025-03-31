Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,853 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,212,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $491.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

