Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Ansell has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
Ansell Company Profile
