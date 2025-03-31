Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLF opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Ansell has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Ansell Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

