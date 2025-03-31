Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $4.20 on Monday. Ascom has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Get Ascom alerts:

Ascom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.